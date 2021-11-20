BELTON — Jasmine Sprague, Allanis Philip, Anastasia Rittenhouse and Aisylnn Huggins are hoping to leave a legacy at Belton High School.
The quartet are the faces of Belton High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps all-female color guard — a group that they say constantly has to prove itself.
“I think there’s a huge misconception for female color guards,” Philip, 16, said. “When I was a freshman … people said, ‘Oh, it’s the female color guard. I don’t need to respect them.’ So we’re just degraded for being females and stuff like that.”
Earlier this month, the group presented the colors at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Belton Senior Activity Center.
Philip, a Lake Belton High School junior, highlighted how mistakes made by female cadets are oftentimes scrutinized more heavily by their peers.
“Years ago, someone in the old female color guard let the American flag touch the floor ... and they still talk about it to this day,” said Philip, who is part of the BHS team although she attends Lake Belton. “If a male made an equivalent mistake — which they have — they say it’s just a mistake. Their mistakes are downplayed, while ours are exaggerated.”
Sprague, 17, called that tension a constant battle.
“But something that has helped all of us is going to school … and getting to know the other kids,” she said. “It helps them know that we’re here to help them. We want to see them grow, too.”
The four cadets agree that those interactions are continually helping.
“It’s progressively getting better,” Philip said. “Females are definitely getting more involved in the program, and it’s definitely becoming less of a toxic energy. Instead of everyone trying to hurt each other to get to higher spots, it’s about helping everyone to get to a higher spot … because at the end of the day we’re all Belton JROTC regardless of what team you’re on.”
Sprague agreed, and emphasized how she is lucky to work alongside like-minded people for her program’s all-female color guard.
“On this team, we’re all like best friends,” she said. “I look forward to going to practice ... and we’re always trying to bring lower cadets to events like the senior citizen (ceremony). That’s the whole point — to build leadership and help them grow as a person.”
Philip — who has aspirations of joining the U.S. Air Force after earning a degree — hopes more cadets in her program will begin sharing that objective.
“People usually just stick to their own grade level with their friends instead of pulling those kids in the back of the classroom,” she said. “But you need to include everyone, so that everyone has a chance to grow. Because, I mean, this is a great program. You learn skills about leadership … and I think ROTC teaches that a lot.”
Like Philip, Rittenhouse, 16, and Huggins, 14, do have aspirations to one day serve their country through military service.
“I want to join the Marines,” Huggins, a sophomore, said. “But after high school, I’m planning on going to college first and doing ROTC there. That way, whenever I graduate, I can join the Marine Corps as an officer.”
Although Rittenhouse is not entirely sure what branch she wants to enlist in, the junior is leaning toward joining the Army.
“I haven’t really decided … but probably the Army since my dad is in the Army,” the junior said.
Philip said the Belton-area community’s support of the all-female color guard and the Belton High School Marine Corps JROTC as a whole is leading them in that direction.
“In the community’s view, they think it’s so cool that there’s an all-female team,” she said. “They’re pushing that female power and that female leadership ... in a mostly male-dominated scene.”