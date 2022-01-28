A Temple man was indicted on burglary charges by a grand jury Wednesday after police said he broke into an exgirlfriend’s house and waited for her inside a closet holding a skateboard.
Edgardo Cardona, 23, was indicted on burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
On Oct. 10, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 800 block of South 35th Street to an assault, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department,
A woman told officers she arrived home earlier in the evening, and after putting her child to sleep, “she discovered her ex-boyfriend, (Cardona), hiding in her closet while holding a skateboard,” the affidavit said.
The woman told Cardona to leave, and according to the affidavit, he allegedly grabbed two kitchen knives and started to damage her TV and couch.
“(The woman) stated that Cardona also stole her wallet, ID and some cash,” the affidavit said. “Cardona then slashed the tires to her vehicle and began fighting with her, causing her pain and bodily injury.”
Officers found evidence supporting the woman’s claims, the affidavit said.
Cardona was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.