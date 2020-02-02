BELTON — Ameira Amos’ smile lit up the dance room at Belton High School.
The 11-year-old followed the Magic Belle’s instructions. She posed. She danced. And she rustled a pair of holographic pompoms. Ameira was having a great time.
“She loves to dance and watch the Magic Belles, and it’s such a great thing for her to come and do a little dance with them,” Ameira’s mother, Jessica Amos, said.
Ameira participated in Camp Champion — a recurring Belton school district event for special needs students to hang out with some of Belton High School’s athletes.
This iteration of Camp Champion had two choices for students: They could dance with the Magic Belles or shoot hoops with BHS varsity basketball players.
“It makes me excited as a parent,” Amos said of Camp Champion. “I’m just as excited for the teenagers who are helping because it is great for them to be exposed to the gift that we get from our kids that are different and how they can really impact somebody else’s life and they can be impacted by that as well. It’s really exciting.”
One student volunteering at the event was sophomore Macy Martin, a Magic Belle.
“I’ve worked with individuals with special needs for awhile now and I really enjoy it,” Macy said. “I’ve made a lot of friends through it and I like hanging out with my friends.”
This was the second time the Belton Independent School District has hosted Camp Champion. In the fall, the event featured the Tiger football team and cheerleaders.
Lauren Marx, an adapted physical education teacher, organized the events.
“We are just having a camp so our friends with special needs can be dancing with the Belles, be on the basketball court, shooting hoops with the Lady Tigers and Tigers basketball team,” Marx said. “We’re just incorporating the inclusion of our school.”
While the goal of the event is to have fun, Marx pointed out there is a lesson being taught to all participants.
“Everyone learns from everyone,” she said. “When the two groups come together, it just makes a great bond. The basketball team learns from the special needs population and the Magic Belles are learning. A lot of our basketball players and Belles are in the partners P.E. program, so they work with our friends daily, so it’s cool to see the inclusion.”
Marlee Jackson watched her daughter, Lindlee, play basketball. Lindlee participated in the last Camp Champion and was eagerly waiting for the next one, Jackson said.
“She’s been looking forward to it for two weeks now,” she said, sitting in the stands as the popular mid-1990s song “Macarena” blared from the gym’s speakers. “It’s really awesome seeing them get to do things they wouldn’t normally get to do on a daily basis. It’s cool to see they get to be involved and get to see other kids like them playing.”