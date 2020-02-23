Early voting for the March 3 primaries ends this week.
Friday is the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day.
Polling locations in Bell County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registered voters may cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road; the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing; Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive in Killeen; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Voters will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when they vote: a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Bell County voters are set to decide a handful of contested races.
Nine candidates are hoping to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter faces three challengers — Christopher Wall, Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati — in the GOP primary. Democrats Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young are vying for their party’s nomination.
Incumbent Eddy Lange is hoping for a third term as Bell County sheriff, but Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris is hoping him to deny that. Both face each other in the Republican primary.
Republicans Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker hope to succeed Fancy Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court.
Two West Bell County seats have contested races on both sides of the aisle.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland as well as Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor are running for Precinct 4 constable.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Chet Southworth and Hal Butchart — are seeking the JP seat.