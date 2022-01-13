Local school districts in Bell County are shouting their appreciation for their trustees this month, as January marks School Board Recognition Month by the Texas Association of School Boards.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the Temple ISD school board received a standing ovation from campus administrators in attendance — educators who brought each trustee gifts on behalf of each of their staffs.
“This year, the theme chosen by TASB was ‘Rising Above,’ and providing an excellent educational experience for all students in our district is a challenge that requires dedication and commitment and courage,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications and community relations, said.
She stressed how each of the district’s seven elected officials serve on a volunteer basis with no salary.
“Few ever accept that challenge and that commitment,” Parks said. “It’s a critically important responsibility that takes time, a mature outlook and careful decision making. Not only are you guys great leaders … but you’re great individuals and you have the district’s No. 1 interest at heart in all that you do.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed.
“The governance of Temple ISD has been recognized regionally and statewide for their efforts, for example, recently being named one of the top five school boards in all of Texas,” he said in a news release. “Recognition of their service is tied back to their policy acumen, stability, perspectives that challenge the organization to improve and singular focus on all students and staff.”
The fourth-year superintendent highlighted how decisions by these seven elected officials — who were named the Education Service Center Region 12 Board of the Year last year — have kept more than 8,400 students and 1,400 employees across 15 campuses safe during an era of COVID-19.
“We are very grateful to have these seven individuals working as a team to shepherd TISD during these times,” Ott said.
Ronnie Gaines, TISD school board vice president, was grateful for the recognition he and his peers received.
“We really appreciate it,” he said during the meeting on Tuesday. “This is a job that takes a lot of time and effort but it’s well worth it for our children and for the staff.”
Meanwhile, Belton ISD campuses are actively hosting board members, who will visit schools accompanied by the principal or another administrator.
Several schools will host board members at campuses throughout January to offer thanks and show them how their service is impacting the community, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in an email.
“The celebrations will culminate in a district-level recognition at the Jan. 24 board meeting,” she said.