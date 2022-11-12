Veterans, friends and family gathered Saturday morning for the fifth annual Veterans Day memorial service hosted by the Moffat Cemetery Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820.
The historic Bell County cemetery was decorated with U.S. flags planted to commemorate more than 200 veterans laid to rest at the site. Last week volunteers donated their time to plant the flags during the association’s annual clean-up day.
“We like to keep the flags out for about a week before the ceremony,” Ruth Beck, president of the Moffat Cemetery Association, said. “It’s a lot of work, but we feel that recognizing each and every one of the veterans is so important.”
Victoria Howard, a cemetery association board member and organizer of the event, said the association has located forgotten soldier gravesites by using a GPS system that allows them to look through the older areas of the cemetery.
“I have a passion for this,” Howard said. “It’s so important no one forgets the sacrifices each of these people made and what part they all played in getting us where we are today.”
The search is underway for about 100 forgotten veteran gravesites.
“The current number of veterans is 235, but I guarantee you we have way more,” Howard said. “I would say over 300 total.”
Moffat Cemetery, with its deep roots in the community, is the resting place for several founding fathers that opened the area’s first schools and post offices.
The Saturday ceremony began with a prayer from Post Chaplain James “Andy” Sneed who himself has a long lineage of family that served in the military. His grandfather served in World War II as a pioneer for the Army Air Corps, the military division that led to the U.S. Air Force.
“We’re remembering the men and women who paved the way for a lot of folks, regardless of race, creed or color,” Sneed told the Telegram. “What they did is not in vain. There are a lot of men and women out there with incredible character that elevated their heads to want to serve our country and serve others in need. … It’s truly a blessing to be here.”
Every veteran who attended the ceremony was individually recognized and gifted with a “buddy” poppy in honor of their service. The red poppies that grew in the fields of France during World War I memorialized the deaths of American and Allied soldiers. The poppies were gathered and distributed with soldiers, friends and families to remember their “buddies” that never made it home.
Sabrina Young, owner of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple, gave a brief history of Veterans Day and read a proclamation from President Joseph Biden.
Throughout her opening speech, she highlighted that the legacy is why many put on the uniform today and make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. She said the ceremony goes beyond remembering veterans of the past.
“We’re recognizing those who served, those currently serving and those who will serve in the future,” Young said. “It’s important to realize what they sacrificed and why we wear the uniform today.”
Young’s Daughters also holds a ceremony at Seaton Cemetery east of Temple. Young encourages local cemetery associations interested in getting involved to reach out to the funeral home.