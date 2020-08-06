A 6-year-old girl was intentionally left by her mother Wednesday at the Temple Police Department, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
Child Protective Services will care for the girl while an investigation is conducted and a custody hearing is held, CPS spokesman John Lennan said Thursday.
Officers were told at about 3:50 p.m. that a child was outside the police department on East Avenue A in downtown. An employee saw the child alone in the street.
The initial investigation showed the girl’s mother dropped her off there, Weems said.
A Bell County judge signed an order Thursday that placed the girl into the state’s temporary custody — pending a hearing later this month, Lennan said.
“Currently all of the child’s needs are being met,” he said.