Boaters on Lake Belton face new water hazards — sandbars, tree stumps and other obstacles that are now exposed as the lake level has dropped nearly four feet below its normal elevation.
“Some hazards have become apparent obstacles with boats beaching onto sandbars,” Joshua Brown, Belton Lake manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said.
Both Bell County lakes — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake — have dropped below 90% full over the past week as drought conditions affect much of the region.
On Thursday, Lake Belton was listed as 89.7% full while Stillhouse is 89.1% full, according to state water data.
The lower water level is apparent on Lake Belton — especially around Lawson’s Point near Morgan’s Point Resort, Brown said.
Marine Capt. Victor Hall “noted that a number of vessels failed to navigate the sandbars around our peninsula over the weekend,” the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Monday. “Today’s rains will keep most boaters off the water, and will have negligible impact on lake level. Please use caution, know your course, and when in doubt, use electronic navigation and depth equipment to chart your course safely.”
Rain on Monday did little to help the lake levels as just .32 of an inch was recorded at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport in Temple, according to the National Weather Service.
Lake Belton was at 590.17 feet above sea level on Thursday while Stillhouse Hollow was at 617.98 feet above sea level, also about four feet below its normal elevation, Corps data showed.
The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that unseen and below the lake surface hazards are apparent in at least 30 reservoirs across the state.
Belton, Stillhouse, Georgetown Lake and Waco Lake are among the Central Texas reservoirs most affected by drought conditions, Corps data showed. Georgetown, which receives water from Stillhouse lake, is down nearly eight feet.
“Due to drought conditions local lake levels are declining,” Corps spokesman Clay Church said in a news release. “As the water level draws down, new hazards emerge. Boating and other recreation activities on or near the shoreline should include a renewed sense of awareness to emerging danger.”
Church said manmade and natural hazards that were far below the surface of the water are now out of or near the surface.
“A good example of a natural hazard is a sandbar near what is known as Lawson’s Point on Belton Lake,” Church said. “The sandbar that was five feet below the surface, and easily passable, is now one foot below the surface, creating an obstacle for most vessels.”
Church said the Corps is emphasizing water safety as the summer recreational season is underway.
“Tragically, several people lose their lives while visiting USACE lands and waters every year,” Church said. “The majority of the tragedies are water-related. The public’s help is needed to reduce the number of fatalities at the more than 2,800 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide.”
Stage 1 restrictions
Last month, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes were placed under Stage 1 drought watch by the Brazos River Authority and some customers are asked to reduce usage slightly.
The declaration affects reservoirs and related systems within the river authority’s water supply system, according to the agency. “The declaration results from the areas near these reservoirs meeting triggers set in the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan associated with the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index,” the agency said.
Extreme drought conditions currently affect western Bell County while severe to moderate conditions are recorded in the central part of the county. East Bell County is least affected, with abnormally dry conditions seen, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
LAKE LEVELS
To check lake levels in the Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps Engineers, visit https://bit.ly/3LsXFJz.