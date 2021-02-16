Bell County schools will remain closed over the next couple of days.
District officials are using a new Texas Education Agency waiver that allows them to cancel classes for up to three days without penalty because of the winter weather.
Many districts across the county initially planned to go to remote learning, but scuttle those plans after TEA announced the waiver on Monday.
The Belton and Temple independent school districts will not have classes on Wednesday. Both districts plan to monitor the weather, road conditions and power outages for additional closures this week.
Academy, Holland and Troy school districts will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Salado ISD will not have classes on Wednesday because of hazardous road conditions and power outages, it announced Tuesday.
Rogers ISD will be closed on Wednesday because too many staff and students are without power, according to an announcement.