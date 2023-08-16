Nearly 14,000 Belton ISD students spent the early hours of Wednesday morning loading their backpacks with notebooks and pencils, as they prepared to head to their respective campuses
It was the first day of the 2023-24 school year and the bus drivers, teachers, administrators and support staff from across the district welcomed them back with open arms and smiles.
“There’s so much to celebrate in Belton ISD, and you could feel the excitement as students were arriving at school today,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith told the Telegram. “We are looking forward to building off of our foundation of success, to improving every day, and to giving our best for our students.”
This year, dozens of athletes and spirit squad members from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor assisted Belton ISD faculty with morning duty in the parent drop-off line.
“Never experienced a more cheerful back-to-school morning than this morning,” Colette Schloderer, a Belton ISD parent, said. “All the high fives, fist bumps, hugs and words of encouragement are what great little humans are made of.”
Shelby Curry, a first-year theater teacher at South Belton Middle School, is among nearly 300 new Belton ISD staff members.
“While this has been my career plan for a while, I truly didn’t think it would happen so quickly after graduating college,” she said. “That being said, I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to take this big step in my career.”
Curry, a Belton High School alumna, emphasized how she will combine her two of her favorite things in life throughout the school year: the world of live theater and inspiring children.
“Belton ISD is such a supportive and wonderful district and I am ecstatic to serve a district that served me for so many foundational years,” she said.
For others, Wednesday marked their last first day of school as a Belton ISD educator.
“I have decided to retire this year and have submitted my resignation to Belton ISD,” Brian Bownds, an automotive technology instructor at Belton High School, said. “This is bittersweet for me as I love my kiddos and I will miss teaching but the time is right for me to bring this chapter of my life to a close.”
His resignation will be effective Dec. 31.
“I am sticking around for the first semester of this school year so that I can tell my students goodbye and finish up a couple of projects in the shop. Then I hand the reigns over to the next auto tech instructor at BHS,” Bownds said.
With a full year of learning ahead, Smith emphasized his excitement for all that will come.
“Several important 2022 bond projects will be wrapped up by next summer,” he said. “We’ll open James L. Burrell Elementary in January and Hubbard Branch Elementary will be completed next spring. But what excites me the most is getting to work alongside the best educators in the state who are serving the most incredible students in the state. I know we will do great things together this school year.”