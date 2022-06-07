BELTON — A Belton man accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl in 2017 had his bond reduced to $100,000 Tuesday.
Anthony David Trevino, 34, was arrested on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact on March 11, and a bond was set at $150,000. He is also charged with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, with a $2,500 bond.
During a hearing in the 426th District Court, Judge Steven Duskie lowered Trevino’s bond by $50,000.
Trevino’s charges stem from a Dec. 3, 2021, report received by the Temple Police Department where a teen told them she was allegedly molested by Trevino when she was 12-year-old, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers learned that in 2017, the girl lived with a family member and Trevino in a house when the abuse happened.
The girl spoke with detectives and told them in the course of a year, she was molested three times, an arrest affidavit said.
On one of the occasions, the girl detailed how she was washing dishes when Trevino allegedly walked up behind her and grabbed her breast, causing her to scream, alerting her sister, who came into the kitchen with a baseball bat, the affidavit said.
The girl also spoke of two other occasions where the abuse escalated.
A sexual assault nurse examiner also interviewed the girl, and the girl “reaffirmed her outcry regarding being touched inappropriately when she was 12-years-old,” the affidavit said.
Detectives interviewed the sister, who she told them she remembered the incident with the bat, but at the time, the girl said to her that Trevino was bothering her. Years later, she found out that Trevino had allegedly touched her inappropriately, the affidavit said.
Trevino remained at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500.