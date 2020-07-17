Residents in need of power tools or lawn equipment once again will be able to rent them from the city after the reopening of the Temple Tool Library.
The tool library, which is jointly run by both the public library and the Transform Temple department, was reopened by the city at the start of July. The city had closed off use of the tool library due to the coronavirus; it now is taking measures to keep the tools rented out clean and safe.
The tool program, which operates out of the library, allows residents to check out various tools at a time in a similar way to a library book.
“The library allows any citizen who lives inside the Temple city limits access to tools for yard and small construction/repair projects,” Transform Temple director Buford Craig said. “The tool library also helps citizens abate some code issues on their own at a lesser cost.”
City officials started the tool library in 2016 in an effort to help residents keep their homes and yards up to the city’s codes without purchasing expensive equipment.
Residents looking to check out tools from the library are required by the city to have both a library card and a form of government-issued identification. Requirements for the library also include residents being at least 18 and filling out a liability waiver.
Craig said before the library was shut down, the city would rent out several tools per day.
The tool library has a total of 127 types of tools and equipment for residents to check out in one-week intervals. City officials said residents are usually limited to a reasonable number of tools that they can check out at once.
Craig said city officials received calls from several residents who use the tool library, and were happy to see the service was needed and useful in the community.
“We received several requests about the tool library when it was closed,” Craig said. “While we were not happy that the tool library was not open, we were glad to know that people use it enough to miss it.”