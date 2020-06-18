The COVID-19 pandemic made Belton High School student Erika Velazquez-Montelongo’s life more difficult.
The 17-year-old was already trying to strike a balance between working her full-time job at a local taqueria and her schoolwork. Her share of homework had increased because the junior had applied to graduate early.
“It was kind of difficult at first because I didn’t have Wi-Fi at home, so it was hard for me to be working here at home, doing my online classes,” Velazquez-Montelongo said. “I had to do everything on my phone.”
Velazquez-Montelongo — who lives with her grandparents — eventually had internet installed at home. And through hard work, grit and determination she graduated Thursday.
“My motivation is my dad,” Velazquez-Montelongo said, adding that her father, Osiel Velazquez, died when she was a few months old. “I’m always like I’m going to do it for him so he can be proud of me.”
Velazquez-Montelongo was one of 703 Belton High School seniors and 117 New Tech seniors who graduated in small, personalized ceremonies at Tiger Field, 600 Lake Road in Belton. Up to five family members were allowed to attend.
“Our high school administrators have pulled together a ceremony that celebrates a unique school year and an amazing group of graduates,” Belton Independent School District Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I’m proud of the way they thoughtfully listened to what our seniors wanted, coupled those wants with health and safety guidelines, and created this memorable graduation experience for the class of 2020.”
Administrators owed this moment to seniors, Belton High School Principal Ben Smith said.
“We care deeply about these students, and it was so unfair how the end of their senior year was cut short,” the Belton High School principal said. “It was a no-brainer that we’d do what we could to make sure they were properly celebrated and launched into adulthood. No matter where life takes them, we hope they remember they’ll always have a home in the Big Red Community.”
New Tech Principal Jennisty Thomason said she is proud of the class of 2020.
“The thing I’ll remember most is the way I saw our students adapt to the situation unfolding before us — they demonstrated a problem-solving mindset, continued collaborating together on creative projects and sought out ways to serve the community and help others,” Thomason said. “All during a global pandemic that robbed them of their final months in high school.”
Velazquez-Montelongo was excited to graduate, but there was a slight apprehension in her voice.
“I’m kind of sad because I didn’t want it to go this way,” she said. “But at least we’re doing something.”
The Belton High graduate had a good reason to finish school early.
“The reason why I chose to graduate early was because my grandparents are of the age that they shouldn’t be working and they still work,” she said, pointing out that her grandparents are in their 60s. “I was like let me finish high school early so I can have a year of me working and saving money so I can start college.”
That reasoning has not gone unnoticed by Velazquez-Montelongo’s family and teachers.
“I think it’s amazing because you don’t see that a lot these days that a granddaughter wants to help her grandparents,” Velazquez-Montelongo’s aunt, Claudia Montelongo, said. “She wants to do that, and she did and (will do) more in the future. I think it’s great she’s doing that.”
Heather Bouvier, Velazquez-Montelongo’s health science theory teacher, said it is fabulous her student graduated early.
“She has a desire to go to college and by graduating early she will be helping herself and her family,” Bouvier said. “I know she is very family oriented, and it is amazing that at a young age when most kids are all about themselves — (which) comes with teenage territory — she is willing to sacrifice for her family.”
Velazquez-Montelongo plans to attend Temple College to knock out her basic classes, and then transfer to a college in either the Dallas-Fort Worth area or in Houston. She plans to study radiology and become a nurse.
And once again, Velazquez-Montelongo has an unselfish reason for her pursuit of becoming a nurse: She simply wants to help people.
“Because I feel like everyone is going to need it someday,” Velazquez-Montelongo said. “I want to help someone out.”