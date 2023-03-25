The dogs were having a good time Saturday with “Paws on the Plaza” at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
They could participate in “lick painting,” fool around on an agility course, meet other dogs and in some cases find a new home.
Chelsea Butler, special events coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation, explained “lick art.”
Put a sheet of paper and different-colored paint globules inside a plastic bag, she said. Spread peanut butter on the outside of the bag. As the dog licks up the peanut butter, it paints a picture.
This was the department’s second time to hold the dog-friendly event, but its first try on dog art, so no winner would be chosen, she said.
“We’ll call it ‘just for the love of lick art,’” she said.
There were 24 booths around the plaza for people to visit, most of them dog-related. About 10 of them represented other city departments.
Getting set to take all of this in were Crystal Barney of Gatesville and Lia Lenox of Temple, each with a dog that wore a service training vest.
Barney said she bought Akasha, a Belgian Malinois, as a puppy eight years ago. She and Lenox are in the same service training class in Killeen.
Lenox’s dog, Bear, is a mixed breed that she got from an animal shelter. She said they were all just going to walk around and explore.
“It’s good training for the dog,” she said. “He doesn’t have much social interaction.”
Near the sprinklers, Debbie Cotton of Temple welcomed visitors to the “Pearl’s Place” booth.
“We rehabilitate medical cases and once they are healed we adopt them out,” she said.
She brought two dogs, Mia and Copper. When they picked up Mia, she was going to be euthanized, Cotton said. Cooper was found as a stray, with severe mange. He’s all right now, she said.
“Pearl’s Place” has 40 dogs, taken care of by three workers, she said. They began the rescue operation in 2013, but ramped it up in 2020.
“People were afraid they were going to get COVID from their dogs,” she said. “So they were surrendering their dogs to the shelter.”
There are too many dogs, she said, because people are just leaving them. Some of it is economical, she said. Also, people going back to work after COVID don’t want to leave their dogs at home.
“Which is a shame, because their dogs would rather be at home than in a shelter,” she said. “If more people would spay and neuter, then we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in.”
They are trying to network the dogs and get them adopted, she said. Their website is pearlsplaceusa.com.
Brittany Perrine of Central Texas Lost and Found Pets in Waco had a similar tale. The foster home program is working with about 45 dogs, she said.
It all started 13 years ago, after the West explosion, she said, when a lot of people lost their pets. A Facebook page was formed to relocate them.
If the organization is unable to locate a pet’s owners, it gets the animal vaccinated, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered, and looks for a new owner, she said.
One positive thing, she said, is that CTLFP covers McLennan and the surrounding counties — seven in all. Cities are starting to care, she said. On the negative side, she said, they are completely overwhelmed by the number of animals that need help.