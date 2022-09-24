Infinite Entertainment of Temple held an unusual fun run and bounce fest 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday behind Temple College’s student housing on South First Street.
About 200 entrants in the 5K run were divided into three classes: advanced, intermediate and walkers. Marcos Gomez, owner of Infinite Entertainment, described the 5K run as an inflatables obstacle course, complete with slides, crawl spaces, climbing walls and other barriers.
It’s the first time he’s seen something like this in the Temple area, he said.
“It’s so soft, so if you fall, you’ll be all right,” he said. “Our goal is to promote healthy, active and fun lifestyles. It’s in our mission statement that community is important.”
After everyone completed the 5K, he said, the inflatables were open for the public to come out and play.
“We also have food vendors,” he said.
Infinite Entertainment partnered with two nonprofits, AWARE Central Texas and Being His Hands and Feet Ministry, an outreach of Hope for the Hungry. Fit4Mom also was on hand.
Susana Pereyra, intake data specialist with AWARE Central Texas, said the nonprofit helps people in domestic violence situations.
“We offer different services, like classes in parenting and anger management, for teens and adults,” she said.
They offer classes online and in person, she said.
“And if someone is in a violent situation, we offer our family violence advocate,” she said. “We also help with human trafficking (incidents).”
Tammy Olson and Juan Delgado, volunteers with Being His Hands and Feet, greeted runners and onlookers. Delgado said the outreach began by serving the homeless and low-income families.
“We help accommodate people with different needs,” he said.
Olson said that could include victims of house fires or other tragedies.
“We address anything that comes to us,” Delgado said. “For the answer, we rely on God. We’re here to help people find solutions, or at least we’re going to walk with them.”
Those things usually come just by loving the people, Olson said.
“Our doors are open two days a week for people to come,” she said. “We smile, talk to them, show hospitality.”
Leslie Hale said Fit4Mom has been in Temple for about seven years.
“We are like a stroller fitness workout program,” she said.
Fit4Mom meets in different Temple and Belton parks, she said, and the moms bring their infants in strollers.
“We give a good workout for the moms and also a fun time for the babies,” she said.
The program does a lot of community events, she said, such as Mom’s Night Out, play days and family days.
“Mom’s need to move,” she said. “We try to provide a place for fitness.”
Fit4Mom has a website and is active on Facebook and Instagram, she said.