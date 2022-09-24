Inflatable fun run

Tiffini Conner, right, director of Being His Hands and Feet Ministry, hands out cold bottles of water Saturday to participants in the Infinite Entertainment inflatable obstacle course 5K fun run at Temple College.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Infinite Entertainment of Temple held an unusual fun run and bounce fest 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday behind Temple College’s student housing on South First Street.

