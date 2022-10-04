Bell County volunteers are slated to tackle a variety of community projects on Friday as part of the 21st annual Day of Caring event hosted by United Way of Central Texas.
This year, 22 service projects will be underway at sites including 7 Star Cemetery, Camp Tahuaya, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Foster Love Bell County, Hope for the Hungry, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Temple Community Clinic, Temple ISD, Aware Central Texas and Helping Hands Ministry.
“Day of Caring is an opportunity for our community to come together and address the issues that matter most to them,” Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas, said in a news release. “Day of Caring mirrors the work that United Way of Central Texas does year-round: empowering people to affect positive change in their own backyards, and across Central Texas.”
The event — which promotes volunteerism and demonstrates that neighbors helping neighbors can create positive change — will begin with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club with projects scheduled to begin an hour later.
Although nearly 300 volunteers are currently registered, residents can still pledge their time online at uwct.org.
“Meaningful community solutions require real and lasting change that benefits everyone,” Greene said. “This is only possible when people from all walks of life are willing to roll up their sleeves and go where their time and talent is most needed. We are blessed to live in a community with so many caring people who are willing to serve.”
Last year, Sabrina Tuerck volunteered her time to Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
“I don’t normally volunteer for stuff, but I really enjoyed it because I actually live in Temple,” the then Temple College sophomore told the Telegram. “I feel like I actually did something good by giving back and helping CTLC. If they didn’t have all these volunteers today it would have taken them way longer to organize.”
Earl Lloyd, CTLC’s director, is grateful for the support that the Day of Caring provides and emphasized how the work thee volunteers
“The work that they did was much needed, and it lets me know that the community cares,” he said. “I could go out and solicit volunteers, but once volunteers do come out and actually see what’s going on … I believe that they’re more inclined to do it again.”
Residents can contact Greene by phone at 254-778-8616 for further information.