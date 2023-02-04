The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting. At around 9:12 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 1200 block of S. 3rd Street in reference to a shots fired call, a news release said. When officers arrived they found a house and a building that was hit by gunfire.
No injuries were reported. There is no suspect description, but witnesses say they saw a white vehicle leaving the area at a high speed.
I This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.