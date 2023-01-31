Ice formed slick patches on Central Texas roadways Tuesday, causing accidents during a winter storm that lingered over the state and prompted the National Weather Service to extend a storm warning.
Area residents will continue to need to take shelter over the coming days as the freezing weather and icy conditions continue.
The National Weather Service shows that a winter storm warning for the area — with freezing temperatures along with a wintry mix — will continue to last until Thursday morning. The agency showed temperatures expected to fall to a low of 30 degrees Tuesday night followed by a low of 32 degrees on Wednesday night.
This cold weather was likely to be joined by freezing rain on Wednesday during the afternoon and normal rain later that evening.
Icy conditions throughout the area have created issues for Temple area drivers taking to the roads.
Local accidents
Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said the city’s police department reported 17 weather-related traffic accidents and four disabled vehicles so far. She said Temple Fire & Rescue responded to three traffic accidents, three power line and transformer issues, and two medical calls.
Interstate 35 was shut down in Temple at exit 300 due to road conditions “deteriorating because of the ice,” the Temple Police Department said in a Twitter post. “Our officers are working multiple car accidents on the interstate. Traffic is currently being re-routed. If you can avoid I-35, please do so. Stay home if you can.”
Mackowiak said that all of the city’s roadways, bridges and overpasses remained relatively slick by Tuesday afternoon.
“We would continue to encourage people to stay off the roadways as we will experience another round of rain and dropping temperatures, according to the meteorologists,” Mackowiak said. “Also, take extra precautions on walking surfaces such as sidewalks and outdoor stairways as most are ice covered and extremely slick.”
In Belton, five crashes, two with injuries, were reported as well as two disabled vehicles and one alarm call, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
“There are no specific areas of (ice) concentration, but be careful on bridges, overpasses, areas where water puddles and steep roads or driveways,” Griffin said. “Traffic has been light all day, and Public Works has been active spreading sand on city bridges. Even so, stay home if possible and drive with caution if you need to get out.”
Road conditions
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said that these slick conditions were expected to continue at least until Wednesday.
Sellers said it was important for anyone who intended to get out on the roads to check online for their local road and highway conditions.
“This is a time to check road conditions before you get out on it, the recommendation is drivetexas.org from the Texas Department of Transportation,” Sellers said. “That is a good way to check out what the road conditions are looking like before you get out on them.”
Even as the area moves towards spring, Sellers said Central and North Texas residents could expect a continued chance of cold and winter like conditions.
“We still got several more weeks of winter by North Texas standards so there is time for more dips and even some additional precipitation, especially over the next month or so,” Sellers said.
Warming shelters
With the freezing conditions spread throughout the area, Temple’s two warming shelters will remain open for the rest of the week.
The shelters, Impact Church located at 306 E. Adams Ave. and the Temple Salvation Army at 419 W. Ave. G., regularly open on each night when temperatures fall below freezing with windchill. Both shelters are open to those in need of a warm place to stay, not just the area’s homeless population.
Officials said that the two shelters expected to stay open all day until Friday to deal with the freezing conditions.
“We are staying warm and staying open 24/7 for the next few days,” Bill Scofield, shelter supervisor from Temple Impact Church, said. “Thanks to Feed My Sheep, we have enough food, (though) we could use some gloves to hand out and some breakfast food. That would be great.”
Those interested in donating food or supplies to the shelter can call Scofield at 254-217-9045.