Groups of veterans will carry their memories — along with up to 40 pounds of food — through downtown Temple this weekend as part of a biannual event.
The 6.2-mile long march, set for Saturday, is held by the nonprofit group Rucks on Main. The organization holds the event twice a year, one near Veterans Day and one near Memorial Day, to honor and remember those who have served.
This will be the group’s third ruck.
Organizers said the march is set up to resemble the 12-mile rucksack marches in the military, with participants encouraged to carry up to 40 pounds.
Jason Deckman, a veteran and organizer for the event, said the group’s past two marches have been successful in getting both veterans and non-veterans to participate.
“Our volunteers have made us successful in setting up and running the event, handing out water, directing traffic and collecting the food donations,” Deckman said. “People have shown up just to cheer on the marchers, which is a huge morale booster — we want to see more of that.”
The march this year will begin at 9 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m., at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A). There is a $55 registration fee.
Participants in the march will be given a wristband and a T-shirt for the event, as well as a free beer once the race is completed for those 21 and older with their identification. Runners will follow a map on the group’s website, with volunteers also helping to direct them so they won’t get lost.
The event will feature the 1st Medical Brigade from Fort Hood acting as the color guard for the second year in a row.
Deckman said the previous two events have seen people come from all over Texas as well as Oklahoma, Ohio and Florida to participate.
The group is expecting at least double the number of participants, compared to the first event last year.
The first Rucks on Main event last November had about 70 participants, later growing to 150 marchers during the Memorial Day event. Deckman said the group currently has 130 people signed up and anticipated more will do so the day of the event, due to prior experience.
During the organization’s last march, participants helped to donate about 2,800 pounds of food for Operation Feeding Temple.
In May, Wes Albanese, president of the group, said the donated food is beneficial for both veterans and civilians.
“We have a lot of veterans and homeless folks who count on our local food banks,” he said. “We want to keep them stocked up with food.”