As Academy Independent School District’s student enrollment is projected to reach nearly 2,300 students by the 2024-25 school year, administrators are addressing growth-related capacity concerns.
District personnel are signaling a new high school campus as a solution — a $79-million bond issue voters will have the chance to approve during the May 1 election. The purchase of school sites and buses also are included in the bond election.
Although Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan understands the $79 million figure is a hefty sum, he emphasized how it will alleviate campus congestion for years to come.
“That sounds like a lot of money but … we’re asking the voters to approve a five-to-seven-year plan of growth,” Harlan told the Telegram. “This (funding) will meet the needs of that growth, and will keep us from having to go back every election period to ask for money based on potential growth.”
Templeton Demographics projects that Academy ISD — a school district with about 1,750 students — will grow to reach 2,700 to 3,000 students for the 2029-30 school year. Its latest projection report was completed in the fall of 2019.
“There’s a tremendous amount of property being purchased and annexed into our district ... that developers plan to build quite a few homes on,” Harlan said. “On the far northwest side of our district, there’s already a planned development that’s underway. The streets have already been cut in, and we’re expecting to see some new homes this summer and fall. That’s what we’re trying to plan for.”
The Academy ISD superintendent, who was hired by trustees in 2019, added how the benefits of a new high school would not be limited to its campus grounds.
“Building a new high school relieves the pressure at the campuses below,” he said. “As a district we can decide, based on enrollment, how many middle school students will go into the existing high school … and that just works its way down to the elementary school level.”
Academy ISD, which currently has the entirety of its second-grade population in a portable building, is ready to embrace that rising student enrollment — growth that Harlan noted is a testament to the Central Texas region.
“People want to be here,” he said. “We get a lot of out-of-state people coming in because of the medical community … and people are happy with the school districts. Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, Central Texas is the place to be, it seems.”
Residents can submit questions or concerns about Academy ISD’s May 1 bond election at bondissueinfo.com/academyisd/, according to the district’s website.
Early voting is set for April 19-27 at the Academy ISD administrative office and Memorial Baptist Church.