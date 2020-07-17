The Jarrell ISD school board announced Superintendent Bill Chapman’s resignation from the school district on Wednesday.
“Dr. Bill Chapman has announced his resignation as superintendent of schools,” the district announced in a news release. “An agreement has been reached, which allows Dr. Chapman the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent.”
No reason for the resignation was cited by Chapman or the district.
School starts Aug. 19 in Jarrell ISD.
Keith Boles — an administrator with 28 years of experience — was unanimously voted as interim superintendent during the school board’s Wednesday meeting. Boles has previously served three school districts as a superintendent: Commerce ISD, 2001-2007; Connally ISD, 2007-2010; and Henderson ISD, 2010-2019.
“The board is pleased to have such an experienced retired superintendent lead the district through this interim period,” Crystal Phalen, the school board’s president, said. “Mr. Boles has devoted his career to public education, and is passionate about serving students and supporting teachers. As we plan for the coming school year and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board is confident that he will ensure all children in JISD continue to have access to an exceptional education.”
Boles obtained his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from East Texas State University before earning his superintendent certification from Tarleton State University. He started his administrative career as Rosebud-Lott Elementary’s principal in 1992 after previously teaching in Fannindel ISD and Honey Grove ISD.
Jarrell ISD thanked Chapman for his hard work, dedication, leadership and vision during his tenure as superintendent, and shared a message on his behalf.
“A school district is measured by the commitment of the board, staff and community to its children and their achievement,” the district said. “The district is indeed so committed. Dr. Chapman would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the district’s programs and services during his time as superintendent.”