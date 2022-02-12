The Belton ISD school board will decide whether to call for a $173.8 million bond election — a proposed package that would be decided in two propositions — during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Proposition A, for a bulk of the projects, would cost approximately $168.8 million, while Proposition B for technology devices and equipment, would cost $5 million, according to Belton ISD.
If an election is called for, voters will decide whether to provide funding to a new elementary school in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School as well as a southern Belton elementary school planned in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road.
These campuses are estimated to cost $40.1 million and $43.6 million, according to Belton ISD.
However, Proposition A includes an additional 11 items: $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program Facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
These projects were narrowed down from a list of 22 projects — that totaled more than $430 million — after members of the Bond Exploration Committee ranked potential projects during one of its seven monthly meetings.
“These are just the things that rose to the top,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I’m proud of the process the Bond Exploration Committee went through, because I believe the things at the top of their list are truly needed in our school district.”
Although the Bond Exploration Committee led Smith toward initially recommending a $168.2 million potential bond package in January, trustees favored increasing that figure earlier this week.
During a workshop meeting Monday, Belton ISD school board President Jeff Norwood said he wanted to see a bond package include more money for land acquisition.
“If we’re at $168 million, it makes sense to me to go up to $170 million,” he said. “Either way we’re not changing the tax rate, and that gives us extra money to throw into the land discussion.”
However, Janet Leigh, one of two trustees at-large, was not comfortable increasing the dollar figure on the potential bond package past $174 million — a sentiment that Area 3 trustee Suzanne M. McDonald and other school board members shared.
“Just because we can raise those numbers doesn’t mean we ought to,” McDonald said. “We asked the community to come in and give us some advice. We need to make sure that we pay attention to what that committee said … so I don’t want to go too far (from $168 million).”
Smith is wary of the risks associated with making adjustments.
“The more we go up, the more work we have to do to educate,” the Belton ISD superintendent said. “That’s where we are right now in the world of bond elections. But it doesn’t mean that $168 million is going to be a whole lot easier. What people have struggled with is: ‘My tax bill keeps going up’ … and that’s the value of your home is driving some of that.”
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart believes that some residents — before an election is even called — already have made up their minds about a future bond.
“I personally believe there’s a certain percentage of our community that are going to vote no, no matter what amount we put on this,” he said. “We need to do as much as we can do now because down the road it’s just going to cost our district more money to do these same things. Us educating them gives us a better chance.”
Belton resident Philip Krawczynski is among those against a bond.
“Superintendent Matt Smith, who joined the district in January of 2020 by way of Leander ISD, lists in his BISD bio that during his tenure at Leander ISD it passed a $454 million bond. I would hope BISD is not headed down the same path,” he said during public comments Monday. “As highly intelligent, well-educated individuals I would hope you would … lead by example and not just take the easy road down Bond Lane.”
Krawczynski called on trustees to consider the difficulties endured by Belton ISD residents over the last few years.
“We’re now facing increasing prices for everything from food to gas — coupled with an increase in property taxes that the Bell County Appraisal District has burdened taxpayers with the last three years,” he said. “Please remember your loans are the taxpayers’ burden. Your service is not only to educate but to be responsible stewards of our money.”
Although some voters, such as Krawczynski, might not approve of further bond funding at this time, Smith stressed how the absence of that financing would greatly impact the district’s future — challenges that could include implementing fewer staff raises, adding fewer positions and installing more portable buildings.
“Those are the types of things that we want to avoid and I think a bond election could help us with that,” he said.
Stakeholders can access the district’s 47-slide presentation and review the scope of potential projects from Monday’s workshop online at bit.ly/3Lez8bn, and watch a recorded version of the meeting online at bit.ly/3gGPqvO.
“When you look at interest rates … if we’re going to do (a bond) the sooner the better,” Area 4 trustee Chris Flor said.