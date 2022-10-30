Family Fall Festival

Michael Kraemer, left, and his wife, Allison, dressed as storm chasers try to catch up Sunday with their son Eli, dressed as a tornado, at the Temple Bible Church Family Fall Festival in Temple. The tornado was made of cotton pieces and had toy fences, trees and other items stuck to it.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A host of goblins and other characters descended Sunday evening upon the parking lot of Temple Bible Church for its Family Fall Festival.

