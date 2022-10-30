A host of goblins and other characters descended Sunday evening upon the parking lot of Temple Bible Church for its Family Fall Festival.
People laughed, smiled and greeted one another as they parked their cars and strolled through the various amusements — not the least of which were the rows of theme-decorated trunk-or-treat vehicles.
Heather West, the church’s elementary and special needs director, said the event usually draws more than 200 children. There were two inflatables, a barrel train ride and many games, including Krazy Kans, ring toss, stand a bottle, bean toss, Pinko and Fishbowl. The program runs for two hours, she said, and each family probably stays for a good hour.
“Anybody can come,” she said. “Our goal is for it to be our surrounding community. That’s why we put up the banners. We take flyers to the elementary school across the street and to some of the apartments we have relationships with.”
The Sunday evening weather was pleasant and no rain clouds were threatening.
“I think we only had rain once,” she said. “We brought it inside. Usually we get beautiful weather.”
For the trunk or treat, Tucker Saxton, who is a ministry assistant at the church, and his wife, Morgan, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, were setting up the bed of their pickup.
“We did it last year,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Theirs was a Harry Potter theme. They were decorating as per each of the Harry Potter houses, he said.
“We’ll have some candy and just kind of hang out,” he said. “Several of our friends are going to join us. We’ve got a whole crew.”
Sally and Ted Armstrong were teamed up with Tyler and Mary Helen Johnson, Sally’s sister.
Sally said their theme was sports.
“We’ve got a cheerleader, two Dallas cowboys, and then everybody else just has sports T-shirts on.
“This is what the kids like to do,” she said.
Bill Morris of Belton, a member at TBC, said he had treats, hopscotch and a game called Bopit.
“I’m a big advocate of good, clean fun,” he said. “It’s real important for kids to experience. It’s hard to fail here. They get a lot of encouragement from adults and other kids.”
Danny Cunningham, one of the church’s pastors, and his wife, Sandy, had a Houston Astros theme.
“It’s a good time of year to be an Astros fan,” he said. “We’re going to have a little trunk or treat here, and then we will have a little game to play.”
Sandy said Jose Altuve is her favorite player. Danny said his was Yordan Alvarez.