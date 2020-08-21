A Temple man indicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon allegedly wounded two people during a shooting.
Dedrick Wayne Banks, 38, is jailed on bonds that total $400,000 for the two second-degree felony charges.
Temple Police officers on June 9 went to the 5000 block of South 16th Street and found shell casings outside. Inside a home, there were more casings and blood in the living room, an arrest affidavit said.
Two people, a man and woman, had gunshot wounds and were taken in separate vehicles to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the officer was told.
The other people in the residence said Banks came to the door and asked for someone. Someone pointed in a general direction, Banks pulled out a gun and fired shots.
As he ran from the house toward a gray four-door sedan, people inside the house ran outside, chased him and fired shots at the sedan, witnesses said in their statements.
When Banks’ car was found June 12, it had gunfire damage.
Officers were told the recent shooting might be in retaliation for a shooting a few days before June 9. Neither of the gunshot victims were involved in the prior shooting, the affidavit said.
A June 7 shooting occurred at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments, 2787 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. One man had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Daekwon Kenyahta Maurice Ricks, 22, of Temple, was arrested and charged.
The warrant for Banks’ arrest was issued June 17 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Banks was booked into the jail the same day.
Danny Wayne Stanford
A Temple man was indicted Wednesday after allegedly threatening to hurt an older woman with a butcher knife,.
Danny Wayne Stanford, 54, was indicted for alleged aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
The reported incident happened July 16 in the 900 block of South 11th Street in Temple.
A woman said Stanford, who she knew very well, demanded money from her. She refused to give him money, he threw items and kicked a trash can that landed on her foot, an arrest affidavit said. Stanford reportedly grabbed the woman by her neck and said he would squeeze harder if she didn’t give him money. She reportedly kicked him and he let her go.
The woman went into the kitchen and dialed 911. Stanford came into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife from the counter and pointed it at her, saying he would cut her head off if she called the police. The woman went outside and the police arrived, according to the affidavit.
Police officers found the knife on the counter, located Stanford in the area and arrested him.
The warrant for Stanford’s arrest was issued July 17 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.