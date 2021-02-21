Free to-go meals will be offered Monday to students 18 and under at several Temple ISD campuses.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said district workers worked throughout the weekend to address water issues at numerous schools in hopes of returning to on-campus instruction on Tuesday.
“Our maintainence staff have worked tirelessly and in extraordinary fashion,” Ott told the Telegram. “We still have two outstanding things we are working on and hope to get those resolved by Tuesday. Our techonology systems all checked out and school nutrition will be prepared to serve meals Tuesday.”
Breakfast and lunch can be picked up from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive; Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St.; Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St.; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P; Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane; and Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Drive.
Children do not have to be present for parents or guardians to pick up meals, the district said.
Ott said he will learn more about outstanding issues at three campuses on Monday.