KILLEEN — The last few weeks of the semester is a tumultuous time for colleges and universities, and the hectic time spares no one.
Students scramble to complete assignments, prepare for and take finals, and practically set up residence in the library. Faculty, too, feel the rush of grading and evaluating projects, and staff across the campus prepares for graduation.
It is a busy blur until, finally, one by one, the chores of academia are completed, and graduating seniors, faculty, staff and administration meet for the culmination of their efforts known as commencement.
But last Friday, in an expansive corner of the first floor of The Beck Family Heritage Hall better known as the Texas A&M-Central Texas Fitness Center and Human Performance Lab, there was no silence — just the cadence of feet on an active treadmill, the rhythm of clanking weights, the tortured silence of the weight bench and the whir of the exercise bicycle.
Four A&M-Central Texas University faculty from the Counseling Psychology Department gave up an evening of pre-graduation quiet in an effort to come together on social media to raise money for a departmental scholarship.
Dr. Jeremy Berry and Dr. Daniel Clark, both Belton residents; Dr. Sam Fiala of Temple; and Dr. Levi McClendon, the lone Austinite, began their individual workout routines during the pandemic, but each has continued their workouts in the months since.
Only now, they are doing it for a cause near and dear to them — both personally and professionally.
“Yeah, we might be a little crazy for psychology professors, but we are committed,” laughed Fiala, former chair of the Department of Counseling Psychology and newly appointed assistant provost and assistant vice president for academic affairs.
Before leaving his teaching and department chair responsibilities for a recent appointment to an administrative position, Fiala said he really wanted to do something that was fun and impactful to raise money for needy psychology students.
“I wanted to initiate something special that the department could continue, so we started brainstorming the idea and came up with a way to turn our sweat into scholarship.”
Inspired might be one way to look at the challenge. Downright determined despite end of the semester exhaustion would be another.
As of this Monday, they reported raising just under $2,000. It might be slightly shy of their goal, but they are happy to see that their challenge was met with support.
“At a minimum, we wanted to raise $3,120.96,” Fiala said, explaining that the amount represents the equivalent of 12 hours of tuition. “We want to be able to award at least one full-time scholarship to a deserving psychology student.”
But, he added, they are heartened by the outcome and the generosity it represents.
“The university offers hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship assistance every year through the A& M-Central Texas Foundation,” he said. “But we wanted to do our part to compliment those efforts.”
Donations are still being accepted through a website portal at https://commerce.cashnet.com/TAMUCTCIVIC.