Local community leader Dr. Sonjanette Crossley will take the reins of a local holiday tradition next week after years of watching and participating.
The city of Temple announced Tuesday that Crossley will serve as the grand marshal of the 75th annual Christmas Parade. The parade and tree lighting ceremony will take place on Monday, with a theme of “The Magic of a Traditional Christmas.”
Crossley serves many roles in the local community as a member of the board of directors of the city’s economic development corporation and the Temple Reinvestment Zone, as well as the president of the non-profit Citizens for Progress.
While she has participated in the parade previously, Crossley said being selected to actually lead the parade she’s attended since she was a little girl was an honor.
“It is an honor to go from a spectator to a participator for real,” Crossley said. “I am real comfortable with the visibility because I like my city and I support my city. So I can grin and not have to strain.”
The annual event will kick off with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 2 N. Main St., by Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
The 1.4-mile parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street, going west along Adams and passing City Hall. The parade will continue along Adams until it reaches North 23rd Street, turning north to finally disband at Temple High School.
The parade is expected to feature more than 100 illuminated entries.
City officials have urged those planning to attend the parade to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to get a spot in front of City Hall for the best view. Downtown parking is expected to fill up quickly before the event.
Attendees to the parade are being asked to park away from the parade route and walk to their viewing area.
“Parade spectators are encouraged to line the route with their lawn chairs to watch the procession as educational, social, civic and business organizations as well as residents all join together to celebrate the holidays,” a city post on its website said.
The city will close Sixth and Eighth streets downtown for the parade at 4 p.m., followed by police shutting down Adams Avenue to vehicular traffic at 5:45 p.m.
Santa is expected to begin his trip through the city at 7:20 p.m.
To ensure the safety of parade-goers during the event, city officials have committed to increased security measures this year.
“This year, we will utilize a unified operational approach with all of our city departments while taking additional precautions to increase the safety and security of the event,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “This includes placing larger city of Temple vehicles at intersections along the parade route and having extra personnel on-site.”
Following the parade, which is expected to take about an hour and a half, the streets will be reopened.