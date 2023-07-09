Booger Red

Samuel Thomas Privett Jr. (1864-1924) was commonly known by his nickname “Booger Red.” He is considered “the father of the modern rodeo.” This month’s PRCA Fourth of July Rodeo in Belton can thank him for the foundation he established for the sport.

 Telegram file

Samuel Thomas Privett Jr. was a special kind of ugly, and he made the most of it.

