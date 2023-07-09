Samuel Thomas Privett Jr. was a special kind of ugly, and he made the most of it.
Born in Williamson County, Privett (1864-1924), commonly known by his nickname “Booger Red,” is considered “the father of the modern rodeo.”
In fact, this month’s PRCA Fourth of July Rodeo in Belton can thank his scarred mug for the foundation he established for the sport.
Booger Red is credited with launching the careers of other cowboy legends — Foghorn Clancy, Tom Mix, Red Sublett and Bill Pickett, well-known black rodeo rider and former Bell County ranch hand.
So popular was Privett’s daring antics that fans quickly co-opted his nickname to any red-haired risk-taker with a face rumpled like wadded foil — from sports figures to gangsters to burly brawlers to racehorses to World War II fighter pilots. Even legendary songwriter/singer Willie Nelson’s childhood’s nickname was “Booger Red,” according to his 2012 memoir, “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”
The “Booger Red” appellation became a badge of honor for any redhead pushing the limits.
The original and legendary Booger Red was a bona fide cowboy tougher than any bronc he rode and 10 times as feisty. When he arrived with his show in Temple in 1908, everybody gathered to see “kicking, wild-eyed broncos and mules, cowboys, cowgirls and Indian ropers.”
They were not disappointed.
Booger Red’s Wild West show rolled into town and set up a corral and tents in the Santa Fe cotton yards, turning the area into “an old time Texas camp.”
Along with several bronc-busting professional trick riders and a woman contortionist, Privett’s show also offered prizes to riders to who could ride bareback or bridle-free. Owners of “bad horses” also were encouraged to bring their equines.
Booger Red returned for the Bell County Fair in October 1917, billed as bigger and better than ever with acrobats, minstrel shows, roping exhibitions and a “Palace of Wonders” sideshow.
Privett earned his derring-do title as a young boy by nearly killing himself. By age 12, Privett’s prowess for breaking horses had earned him the title of “That Redheaded Kid Bronc Rider.” The next year, he was severely burned while he played around with gunpowder. A playmate looked at his mangled face and said, “Gee, but Red is sure a booger now, ain’t he?”
“Booger” meant to disfigure or to maim. “Booger Red” stayed with Privett for the remainder of his life.
The accident left his face scarred and nearly blind in one eye. That didn’t stop him.
His parents died when he was 15, forcing him to start working as a horse trainer. His reputation as a top-notch bronc rider was growing, and ranchmen for miles around brought their wild horses for him to break.
Seana Miracle, Privett’s great-grandniece, recalled family stories about her famous relative. “One rodeo fan would later describe him as resembling ‘a pumpkin with bullet holes for eyes.’ Booger didn’t let it slow him down, instead he turned it into one of his best assets, and a clever marketing strategy. In the future, when he was performing, he would advertise ‘Come and see him ride, the ugliest man dead or alive, Booger Red!’”
On numerous occasions Booger Red defied the odds and amazed audiences with his ability to ride horses thought to be unrideable. He won many wagers, priding himself on never being thrown. One person described him as “sticking to the back of a bronc like a tick to a longhorn.”
Crowds were in awe. In a 1916 show, he rode a black bronco until finishing time, when the horse trampled him, knocking him unconscious with a split lip, several loosened teeth and a deep cut on his arm. He soon revived, only to rejoin performers for goat roping.
Another time, a horse fell on him and broke his leg, but he refused to get off, waiting for the horse to right itself and calm down before he dismounted. The crowds cheered.
His marriage to Mary Frances “Mollie” Webb in 1895 produced seven children, all of whom joined him on the rodeo circuit. Mollie became a superior horsewoman in her own right.
By 1924, the years of riding had taken a heavy toll. Dealing with the same kidney ailment that had killed his father, Booger Red hung up his stirrups to retire to his Oklahoma ranch.
Still, the smell of leather beckoned him back as a spectator at the Fort Worth Fat Stock Show.
Historian Cindy Jones, writing in the Handbook of Texas, chronicled his last ride: “Booger had not been well, and Mollie knew this would be his last rodeo. As he watched the bronc riding, the rider was thrown from the horse and lay motionless on his back, carried out of the arena by the handlers. The crowd began chanting, ‘Give us Booger Red.’”
As the crowd’s roar pitched louder, Privett walked slowly down the aisle. Sturdy cowboys lifted him and carried him to the arena.
“A wild horse was brought into the arena, and Booger Red, with an ease that belied his years, leapt onto the horse’s back. The horse leapt high into the air and landed on all fours and pitched sideways, but Booger Red was riding with an ease that was a sight to see. Many of the spectators realized they were watching the legend that their daddies had told stories about and broke out into cheers. No one would have disagreed that they had just watched one of the best bronc riders in history,” Jones said.
He returned home to Oklahoma, where he died a few weeks later. He left his children with these words, “Always be honest for it pays in the long run. Have all the fun you can while you live for when you are dead, you are a long time dead.”