CAMERON — Milam County commissioners have formally named Mike Clore the acting sheriff.
Clore, the former chief deputy, was unanimously appointed to the seat during the commissioner’s meeting Monday, County Judge Steve Young said.
Young said a few people applied for the position, but commissioners felt someone already in the office was important.
“We wanted a smooth transition of authority,” Young said.
Clore was named temporary acting sheriff March 1 by Young after Sheriff Chris White resigned for personal reasons.
“As many of you know, I was appointed sheriff of Milam County today. I would like to thank the county judge and Commissioners Court for this opportunity,” Clore said in a Facebook post.
Clore thanked Milam residents for their support.
“I would also like to thank our hard working staff for their continued dedication to the job that they are tasked with,” he said. “We will continue to operate day to day without interruption. The Sheriff’s Office is in good hands and is open for business.”
The next election for the sheriff’s position will be held in November 2022, Young said.