BELTON — A Texas Department of Transportation crews will close the northbound lanes of Loop 121 at two intersections for traffic light work Friday morning.
The closures will start at 9 a.m. at the Sparta Road/FM 93 and Lake Road/FM 439 intersections, the agency said in a news release
Crews will string traffic lights across each intersection and replace the signal at FM 439. The work will continue until 3:30 p.m.
TxDOT is working to wide Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, watch their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.