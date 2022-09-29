Tristen Bailey, a Lamar Middle School student, spent his Thursday afternoon shooting hoops with Lt. Tim Simeroth of the Temple Police Department.
The duo was paired with one another for a second straight year through the Wildcat Mentors program — an initiative that kicked its 14th year off with a bash at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.
Although Tristen is eager to learn a variety of life skills and lessons during his lunchtime meetings with Simeroth, the 11-year-old also is eager to have someone to discuss sports with.
“I like basketball and football because of all of the different positions that they have,” he told the Telegram. “I try to play in as many positions as I can but my favorites are wide receiver (for football) and point guard (for basketball). My favorite part about being a point guard is that I can make a pass to my center who is open or I can easily shoot it.”
Simeroth — who joked that he needs to brush up on his basketball footwork — has enjoyed the opportunity spending his free time being a positive role model for local youth by taking an interest in their passions.
“Mentees don’t always have a positive interaction with older adult males, so this is a good opportunity for them to get a positive role model or at least a positive interaction with somebody who can be male role model,” he said. “Tristen had asked me if I could come back and be his mentor again, so I’m hoping to help make his transition from elementary school to middle school a little easier for him.”
This year, there are 120 Wildcat Mentors like Simeroth who will dedicate at least two hours a month to a fifth- or sixth-grader. Michael Hicks, the Wildcat Mentors vice chair, encouraged his peers to be an example for their students by providing support, counsel, friendships and positive reinforcement.
“They are counting on you this year to be a resource to the changing times,” Hicks said. “I also want to encourage each of you to develop a friendship with your mentor. Whether you talk, play games or seek advice, your mentor is there for you. Don’t be afraid to use their support to help you make the right decisions in your life.”
Yara Thomas, another member of the Wildcat Mentor board, agreed and reflected on some of her past observations regarding the initiative.
“Sometimes our students don’t realize that when they are meeting with their mentor they can ask them, ‘How is your day going?’” she said. “I remember a couple years ago, a student asked a mentor, ‘How are you doing today?’ and that mentor had actually had a very bad day — his washing machine broke down and was having car trouble — but he took the time to go visit his mentee.”
That interaction, Thomas emphasized, opened a door.
“The mentee was able to say, ‘Wow, our lives are similar. We have some things in common,’” she said. “That was just an icebreaker of allowing the student to be able to know that mentors have issues that they deal with in life, and it’s all about how we deal with problems. So I want it to be an interchange. I want the mentor to communicate and I want the mentee to be able to do the same thing. Just express what’s going on.”
Mark Pastoral, a Bonham Middle School student, is looking forward to those times with his mentor, Jack Ballantyne.
“I’m looking forward to making a friend,” the 11-year-old said. “I plan to ask him for advice once I get to know him a little bit more.”
However, for many Wildcat Mentors, those interactions leave a lasting impression on their own lives.
“I absolutely love the Wildcat Mentors program. I can tell you that I, many times, have received more than I actually give,” Kristy Burke, the Wildcat Mentor chair, said. “Being able to reach out to these students, talk to them one-on-one and get to know them is one of the most precious things that I have done.”