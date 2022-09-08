The Texas Workforce Commission presented a $408,584 Skills Development Fund grant to Temple College on Thursday at the Temple College Pavilion — financing that already has benefited current students.
“All of this couldn’t be possible without our partners and there are so many partners in the community,” Dr. Christy Ponce, TC president, said. “Temple is such a special place because it’s so collaborative. Everybody comes together for the greater good on a daily basis.”
Julie Escamilla, director of workforce development at Temple College, agreed and noted how Baylor Scott & White Health is among that extensive list of partners.
“Temple College and Baylor Scott & White Health have had a strong partnership for many years and one example of that partnership is our customized clinical medical assistant program,” she said on Thursday. “We have been working with Baylor Scott & White on this program for about 13 years.”
Although Temple College has historically been able to train about 20 to 25 students a year, this skills development grant allowed the program to impact a larger health care population.
“We’ve been able to train 189 employees this year so we’re tremendously grateful to the Texas Workforce Commission for this funding,” Escamilla said. “We trained 189 employees across 16 locations from Baylor Scott & White Health’s central and north regions.”
Training included a few courses: clinical medical assistant, patient care technician, medical terminology, and customer service for health care professionals.
“Sixty-five new employees were hired and trained through these grant funds and 124 jobs were upgraded,” Escamilla said. “Right now, the current status of this project is about 90% complete.”
During a grant presentation ceremony at the Temple College Pavilion on Thursday, Dr. Michael Turturro, the vice president of nursing for Baylor Scott & White Health’s ambulatory clinics, put those figures into perspective.
“So if you think about it we had about 200 students come through this program over an 11-year period … and in barely the past two years we’re going to have almost 190. That’s almost equal to what we did those previous 11 years,” he said. “So we’ve accelerated that program dramatically.”
Turturro emphasized how that success is helping these institutions achieve a monumental goal — to allow community members to enter health care professions.
“Between COVID and all, we’ve had a shortage of health care workers and we identified that, especially in our clinical areas and some of our inpatient arenas,” he said. “We need that assistance to help the doctors be safe, be productive and keep our patients safe and moving through our clinics appropriately.”
Turturro hopes to see the program continue to expand in the coming years.
“So 120 a year is what this pipeline is pushing through,” he said. “Our goal is to hopefully expand that in the future so we can bring in a few more students but that’s to be developed. We just started this year so we’re getting our legs under us a little more sturdy and making sure the program stays successful.”
However, the director of workforce development at Temple College emphasized how this skills development grant is more than about numbers.
“It’s about people,” Escamilla said. “These funds are changing lives in our community and we have seen students just really take advantage of this opportunity. But it takes collaboration from our partners at Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, and Baylor Scott & White Health. They’re creating a pipeline to the workforce.”
Julian Alvarez III, TWC commissioner representing labor, noted how approximately 70 companies, either domestically or globally, have moved to Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Why were we successful in that? That’s because schools like Temple College prepare our young adults for those careers,” he said. “We have a skilled workforce here. It’s evident … and with your assistance, I think we’re going to be the first in the country to put on an apprenticeship in the health care profession.”