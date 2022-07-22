1st Air Cav Brigade

Army 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moves AH64 Apaches and UH60 Blackhawks from Stefanokiveio, Greece, to Poland in February 2022 to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe to support our NATO allies and partners.

 Capt. Taylor Criswell/FME News Service

The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will hold a change of command ceremony July 26 at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Germany, approximately a month before the unit will begin returning to Fort Hood from a nine-month European deployment. Col. Timothy Jaeger will take command of the brigade from Col. Reggie Harper.