The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will hold a change of command ceremony July 26 at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Germany, approximately a month before the unit will begin returning to Fort Hood from a nine-month European deployment. Col. Timothy Jaeger will take command of the brigade from Col. Reggie Harper.
Change of command for 1st Air Cav
- By David A. Bryant | FME News Service
