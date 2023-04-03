Belton seniors will have an opportunity to jump start their college careers with up to $2,000 in funding through the annual City of Belton-Waste Management Scholarship program.
This year, $4,000 will be distributed.
“The scholarship is open to graduating seniors living within the Belton-Waste Management service area, which is comprised of addresses within the Belton city limits and Three Creeks,” city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “Applicants may attend any area school.”
Since the program’s inception, $25,000 has been awarded to 15 graduating seniors, according to the city of Belton.
“From 2013 to 2019 we gave out $2,000 a year,” Romer told the Telegram. “In 2020, the contract was renewed and the scholarship amount was increased to $4,000. Last year we gave out two $2,000 scholarships. The amount we award to each recipient depends on how many applications we receive and the quality of entries.”
The application — currently open online at bit.ly/3G9lxRR — requires eligible seniors to upload a 500-word-or-less essay about whether they would argue for or against a fictional municipal recycling program with rising utility rates, a copy of their college acceptance letter and/or scholarship award letters, copies of their unofficial high school transcript and SAT or ACT test scores, a recommendation letter from a teacher or counselor, and a personal reference letter.
“Each applicant must submit a personal reference letter from someone well acquainted with him or her,” according to the eligibility requirements. “The reference must not be from the school or a family member. The letter may be typed or handwritten, and should include the name, address, and daytime phone number of the person making the recommendation, as well as an indication of the person’s relationship to the applicant. The reference should indicate knowledge of the applicant’s character, determination to pursue a college education and any other factors, which would assist evaluation.”
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
“Entries are judged by a panel of judges — four to six judges — that have included employees and elected or appointed officials,” Romer said.
The city’s contract with Waste Management calls for the company to provide $4,000 each year for high school scholarships. The city administers the competition and notifies awardees, Romer said.
Those who receive the scholarship will be recognized by the Belton City Council and Waste Management.