ROGERS — A 20-year-old Rogers man reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit said.
Antonio Campos was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child — a second-degree felony.
His alleged victim said the sexual assault happened Aug. 11, 2019, near a building in Rogers.
A Belton Police officer was sent Aug. 11 to Wall Street in Rogers to investigate a sexual assault of a child report. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department investigator was there when the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.
Campos voluntarily made a statement after warnings about his rights. He reportedly confessed to the sexual contact with the girl, even though he knew she was only 14 years old, the affidavit said.
The arrest warrant was signed Dec. 3 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
No bond was set by press time Friday.