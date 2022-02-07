Belton Independent School District officials discussed $168.2 million in potential projects during a workshop meeting on Monday — improvements recommended by Superintendent Matt Smith that could be financed through bond funding if trustees call for an election next week.
Two new elementary schools — estimated to cost a total of $83.6 million — are at the top of Smith’s list. Enrollment projections show that three of the district’s elementary schools will exceed student capacity within the next three years.
“Because of the growth in our area, we have some pressing needs here in the school district,” Smith said. “We do have some other districts like Troy and Academy that are starting to grow pretty rapidly as well, but our growth is different from others around us. That’s important for us to remember because … the quality of education that we want for our students and facilities plays a role in all of that, and that’s really the heart of the discussion.”
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart agreed.
“It’s really hard to fathom that we grew that much in a global pandemic,” he said.
Belton ISD — which currently has a total tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value — has plans to build an elementary school site in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School while a southern Belton elementary school site is planned in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and Holland Road, officials have said.
However, Smith’s list of proposed projects also includes construction of a special education facility for the district’s Delta Program, which would cost $2.5 million; additions to Southwest Elementary at a cost of $13.3 million; updating campus safety and security for $6.3 million; acquisition of land for future facilities at $2 million; and career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow for a total of $22 million.
These projects were narrowed down from a list of 22 projects — that totaled more than $430 million — after members of the Bond Exploration Committee ranked potential projects during one of its seven monthly meetings.
“The proposal that I (first) outlined to you a couple of weeks ago is just the superintendent recommendation based on what a bond exploration committee said to me,” Smith said. “We would not be able to be in this conversation and be talking about this if there wasn’t good thoughtful planning by people in the past.”
Although this proposed bond package isn’t expected to increase the district’s tax rate, rising property values in growing Bell County could affect Belton ISD homeowner tax bills if voters approve the issue.
“The only way that your tax will go up will be if the mean tax guy from Bell County comes around that none of us likes,” Taggart said. “My property value for my house has skyrocketed over the last six years. That’s the only way to pay more taxes. But in essence, we could pass whatever the superintendent has recommended and your tax rate will not go up.”
Although the tax rate may not increase, property values in the county have risen annually over the last several years and more property owners are paying higher taxes as a result.
With a Feb. 18 deadline to call for a May 7 bond election, Belton ISD administrators — who can still make amendments to Smith’s proposed $168.2 million bond package — have circled Tuesday, Feb. 15, as a potential day for trustees to decide how to move forward.
“We’re getting down to the final days of this … and our decision has to be the best moving forward for us and the (residents) in our community,” Smith said.
Belton ISD residents can access the district’s 47-slide presentation and review the scope of potential projects from Monday’s workshop online at bit.ly/3Lez8bn.