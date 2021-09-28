Volunteers are preparing to improve their communities through local service projects, as Friday marks United Way of Central Texas’ 20th annual Day of Caring.
“Day of Caring is an opportunity for our community to come together and address the issues that matter most to them,” Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas, said in a news release.
This year’s event, which mirrors the work that United Way of Central Texas does year-round, is expected to have more than 300 volunteers waking up bright and early to engage in service projects.
Greene noted how a majority of this year’s service projects across the Central Texas region — which include painting, landscaping and reading to children — will occur outdoors.
“A few of them are inside but we are ensuring that social distancing happens,” she said. “We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way as they’re trying to help the community.”
She said each volunteer will report directly to a designated project site on Friday, and shared her gratitude for the area residents who have pledged their time and service.
“Meaningful community solutions require real and lasting change that benefits everyone,” Greene said. “This is only possible when people from all walks of life are willing to roll up their sleeves and go where their time and talent is most needed. We are blessed to live in a community with so many caring people who are willing to serve.”
However, United Way of Central Texas believes its Day of Caring is more than a single day of volunteering.
“Day of Caring is an opportunity to invite individuals into our work of mobilizing the caring power of the community,” United Way of Central Texas posted to its website. “It is the launch for ongoing volunteer engagement and opportunities.”
For information on United Way of Central Texas’ Day of Caring, residents may contact Greene by phone at (254) 778-8616 or by email at Veshell.Greene@uwct.org.