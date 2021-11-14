SALADO — Following a bagpipe band competition, children’s games, and a dog costume contest and parade, the 60th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games ended Sunday afternoon with a massed bands parade at Johnny’s Outback.
Produced by Salado Museum and College Park, which is directed by David Swarthout, the event had 41 Scottish clans and three Scottish societies represented. The three attending bands were St. Thomas Episcopal School Pipe Band A&B Bands, Fort Worth Scottish Pipes and Drums, and Silver Thistle Pipes and Drums A&B Bands of Austin.
Clan MacIntyre was this year’s honored clan. Jerry McIntyre of Kingsland, international representative for the Clan MacIntyre Association, and his lieutenant, Patricia McIntire Hayes, were the honorary parade marshals.
“We’re an ancient clan,” she said.
Members of the clan fought on both sides at Culloden, the famous battle in Scotland, she said.
“That’s the one that put the end to tartan as well,” she said.
At the nearby tent of Clan MacTavish, Rob Stevenson-Wedding of Fort Worth said his clan started in about the ninth century in Argyle in western Scotland. Its castle was called Dunardry, which meant “fort of the high king.”
“Our current chief lives in Canada,” he said.
A woman who just stepped by was a Thompson, he said, which is a variation of MacTavish, when you take Gaelic into consideration. Gaelic is still spoken in Scotland’s western isles, he said.
The clan played a part in Scottish history, he said, in the battle of Culloden.
“That’s when Prince Charles Stewart tried to re-take the Scottish throne, and he was defeated by the English,” he said.
Clan MacTavish is a small clan and has no existing castle, he said. The land the castle was standing on was flooded to make a canal.
“Recently they had to drain the canal to do some work on it and the foundations were visible for the first time in about 150 years,” he said.
“Now there’s talk of trying to get the government to build a slight dam so the foundations are no longer in the canal,” he said.
“The chieftainship was dormant for probably 300 years,” he said. “Our current chief’s father is the one who is taking steps in order for him to be declared the chief, because he could prove his lineage to the last known chief.”
This year’s Scottish Gathering and Highland Games marked its 60th anniversary and honored the late Lucile A. Robertson, who founded the Central Texas Area Museum in 1959 and the first gathering of the clans in 1961. In 2017 the museum became the Salado Museum and College Park.