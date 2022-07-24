BELTON — There were a lot of cowboys and cowgirls at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center this past weekend, as Ranch Sorting of America closed out its Texas State Finals.
Keith Cruthirds of Bellville, RSOA staff member, said about 900 teams competed. Ranch sorting requires two riders and team penning takes three, he said.
“Our focus is on developing the youths and honing their skills in horsemanship and working cattle,” he said. “We promote a family-friendly atmosphere and we have attracted families with children. We’ve got grandpas with their children and grandchildren here that participate in our event.”
RSOA has producers for shows in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Colorado, he said, and each state has its own finals. The RSOA world finals will be Nov. 9-13 in Bryan.
Wendell Davenport of Paden, Okla., the RSOA producer for Oklahoma, brought two horses, Way Too Classy and Frog, and competed in ranch sorting. He said he did all right, and explained how ranch sorting works.
Two riders are at the gate of a corral holding 11 cows, 10 of them numbered and one a blank. The announcer calls out a number. The lead rider cuts out that cow and herds it through the gate, while the other rider keeps any other cows from getting out. The object is to cut the cows out in order, leaving the blank inside, all within a minute.
Diamond Elmore of Florence won reserve grand champion in team penning, using two horses, J.B. and Kitty.
In team penning, he said, three riders cut three cows out of a herd of 30 at one end of the arena. They drive them to the other end and pen them, he said.
Elmore also does ranch sorting and said he was in about fourth place in Texas for the year in his class.
To guide the horse in sorting takes a mixture of using the feet and reining, he said.
“The ones that ride good, you don’t even know what they’re doing,” he said.
RSOA is a good group of people, he said.
“You’re treated like family, all the way through,” he said. His daughter Cheyenne, 13, and his son Brady, 6, both ride. So does his wife, Barbara.
“Me and my wife grew up in Killeen,” he said.
Michael Price of Louisburg, Kan., rode a horse named Hawk in the sorting competition.
“We’ve done really good,” he said. “I’ve probably got about 10 places. I had a good show.”
He said sorting and penning were of about equal difficulty.
“It’s a very friendly atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody helps other people out. You get to ride with a lot of people. You get to know them.”
Joe Sansone, chief executive officer, said RSOA gave out 8,500 scholarships last year. RSOA has a youth council, he said, which teaches them responsibility and gives them “something to put on their college resume.”
“And they give back to our horse community,” he said.