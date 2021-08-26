Small invertebrates — some so tiny that one is about the size of a couple letters on a penny — could soon cause big issues in Bell County.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a report identifying the possible habitat of endangered karst invertebrates in the county. Officials told Bell County Judge David Blackburn that the county was now a county of interest for the Karst Fauna Region.
The region — which currently includes Travis, Williamson and Bexar counties — outlines a region of Central Texas that houses 16 endangered species of invertebrates.
The karst invertebrates are all troglobites, meaning they live their entire lives underground in caves or sinkholes.
Brynn Myers, Temple city manager, told the City Council that if the county is found to have the endangered species it could require developers to get studies done to show they are not harming the species.
“I do want to point out that this requirement is not yet triggered,” Myers said. “But, since we have been identified as a county of interest, we anticipate it is not a matter of if but when. So we are trying to get out ahead of it and make some good plans.”
Myers said the county has asked local cities if they would want to jointly create a habitat conservation plan to address the issue before the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finds the species.
Previously, the federal agency conducted a study in 2007 on the invertebrate’s habitats, but did not include Bell County.
The most recent study completed in April, expanded the areas that either have the invertebrates or could have them. The study looked at 291 caves, with 255 known to contain the endangered species and 36 that potentially had them.
While many portions of central and southern Bell County have karst — underground cave — features, the study showed only small areas that could house the endangered species.
The study showed many areas in the southern section of the county, mainly along or west of Interstate 35 and south of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The Fish and Wildlife Service points to habitat destruction as the primary treat to the species.
On its website, the service outlines activities that can destroy the habitats to include quarrying, altering drainage patterns, alternating plant and animal communities and imported red fire ants.
If the Fish & Wildlife Service find the endangered species in the county, a permit would be required for any development that could disturb them.
Permits issued by the agency have developers show how much they will disturb the species and what they will do to mitigate that disturbance. Developers would need to get this permit before getting a building permit from the city.
Officials said the proposed countywide habitat conservation plan would lay out what areas are affected by conservation regulations and what measures could be taken.
The plan could provide tools and funding to those who need to make conservation efforts.
Myers said other counties similarly run their own conservation programs, and expects the city would need to put forward some form of support. She said what support that would be is unclear at this time.
If the county does decide to move forward on creating the plan, it will need to hire a firm to do so and lay out what can be done.
“This is a vehicle or an avenue that is intended to allow development to continue while also protecting rare species,” Myers said. “(This is) by ensuring mitigating conservation measures are conducted where there is going to be construction activity, or some activity, that affects a protected species whether they are endangered or threatened.”
Temple Councilwoman Jessica Walker supported working with the county to develop the plan as it would help developers in the region.
“Well, I would like to take the burden off of the developers,” Walker said. “I think that would lead to more questions than they need to deal with. So I would be for it.”
Other Council members supported the idea of working with the county, with some even citing that they live above karst land formations.
“There is no reason not to go forward and investigate it,” Councilman Wendell Williams said.