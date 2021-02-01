The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Bell County in partnership with Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Cardiology is offering two online programs called “Living Heart Healthy” in February.
Both of the sessions will be held online via Zoom. One session will take place 6-7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, and the other session will take place from noon to 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Both sessions will cover the same topics and information.
There is a $10 registration fee. For information or to register, contact the Bell County Extension office at 254-933-5305.