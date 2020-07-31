A Temple man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun.
Quwi Baptiste, 22, heatedly argued on June 13 with several people and then got a gun. He reportedly pointed the gun at the group, Chris Christoff, Temple Police spokesman, said Friday.
At about 9:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of North First Street for an armed person call. Baptiste seemed to be intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to Bell County Jail, where he was charged with public intoxication.
After further investigation, a warrant was issued July 20 for aggravated assault, according to Christoff.
The warrant said Baptiste cocked the gun, pointed it at one woman and then threatened her and another woman.
Baptiste was there when the officers arrived and he reportedly smelled like alcohol and seemed to be intoxicated, the warrant said. His car was impounded, and officers later got a warrant to search Baptiste’s vehicle. A gun found in the vehicle matched the description of the gun allegedly pointed at one woman.
Baptiste was arrested July 30 on that charge, Christoff said.
No bond was set Friday.