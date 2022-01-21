The Career and Technical Education wing at Temple High School is looking to inspire a new generation of workers by hosting eighth-graders from each of Temple ISD’s three middle school campuses next week.
Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin highlighted how these three career days — which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — will give participating middle school students an introduction to the department’s course offerings while also providing an opportunity for them to tour the facility.
“The event will open with a short presentation and introduction in the main cafeteria,” he said in a news release. “Students will then break into groups to tour the CTE (wing). Those sessions will last six minutes each as groups cycle through all the programs and offerings.”
Charlie Ayres called this opportunity a great step for helping young students discover different options for achieving goals.
“The more you learn, the more you earn,” he said when the CTE fair began in 2014. “You know what school’s about? It’s all about the Benjamins ($100 bills).”
By 2020, more than 600 eighth-graders were participating in these walkthroughs annually — tours that Denise Ayres, the district’s CTE director, has emphasized are student led.
“It’s always fun to see the high school students take such ownership of the programs that they have studied for the past four years,” she previously told the Telegram. “Those sets of Temple High School students definitely step up in a leadership role and take ownership of the programs they’re involved in when sharing the things they are learning.”
Although Justin Watkins, a Temple High School alumnus, is among the many who is happy to have participated in the campus’ CTE construction program, he would like to see more students participating in the future,
“I would like to see a lot more people in this class because not a lot of people like to get a little bit dirty, surprisingly,” Watkins said during his junior year. “There are just a lot of opportunities in this class and I would like to see a younger generation come in and learn the same stuff we are learning about right now.”
Bonham Middle School eight-graders will visit the high school Monday. Travis Science Academy students visit on Tuesday and Lamar Middle School students on Thursday, according to Temple ISD.