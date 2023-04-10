Hawn Plaza, the new name for three well-known buildings in downtown Temple, will begin leasing 57 one- and two-bedroom apartments today and the first tenants will move in this summer, according to officials with Turner | Behringer Development.
Hawn Plaza comprises three vibrant and distinct buildings in the heart of Temple’s City Centre, an area of redevelopment around the intersections of Central Avenue and Second Street, as well as Central and Fourth.
Hawn Tower, the former Hawn Hotel, and Hawn West, which housed Sears & Roebuck decades ago, are being renovated into residential properties with some retail, office and dining space occupying portions of the first floors.
The entire bottom floor of Hawn Tower will house Union Crossing Food Hall. Pre-leasing is underway at https://hawnplaza.com.
“Hawn West, a former department store, is an exciting mixed-use development featuring residential and commercial units,” said Abi Skeeler, marketing specialist for Turner | Behringer. “The building has been thoughtfully designed to provide a unique urban living experience.”
“Residents will enjoy the convenience of having everything they need just a few steps away, from shops to restaurants to entertainment venues,” Skeeler said. “Hawn West will offer a perfect blend of modern living and historical charm.”
Hawn West is being restored to its original charm and will house 26 one-bedroom apartments — 14 on the first floor and 12 on the second floor — ranging in size from 550 to 1,110 square feet. The apartments will rent for $1,100 to $1,750 per month depending on square footage.
“There will be about 8,000 square feet of commercial space — mostly retail and offices, but there will be room for one restaurant,” Skeeler said.
A former alley garage between Hawn West and Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop is being renovated into apartments as well.
The Hawn Tower — the former hotel — is being restored to its original grandeur as well. The building will feature 31 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second through ninth floors.
Hawn Tower apartments will range in size from 650 to 1,150 square feet in price from $1,200 to $1,750.
“Residents can enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline from their windows,” said Shane Turner, a partner in Turner | Behringer Development. “We are committed to providing exceptional living experiences that exceed expectations.”
“We are confident that our Hawn Plaza will become a beloved part of the Temple community,” Turner added, “and we look forward to welcoming our first residents.”
The Arcadia Theatre, which was built in 1928, is the final addition to Hawn Plaza. The renovated Arcadia will host music and comedy performances.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to help revitalize downtown Temple, and we’re excited to offer our residents an unparalleled living experience,” said Cody Turner, a partner in Turner | Behringer Development.
Hawn Plaza will be served by two parking areas — an enclosed private lot just north of the old hotel and the new Fourth Street Parking Garage across from Hawn Tower. Developers said the parking rates are included in quoted rental rates.