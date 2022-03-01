A free severe weather training class will be held in Belton next week.
The National Weather Service’s SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, held in partnership with the Bell County Office of Emergency Management, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at the Bell County Communications building, 708 W. Ave. O in Belton.
“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist-in-charge of the weather service’s Fort Worth office, said in a news release. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
The Bell County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service office will conduct through March. There is no cost to attend this class, and no registration is required. This class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters, or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms, the release said.
“The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms,” the release said. “Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials. “
The class is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas.