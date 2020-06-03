The Belton Independent School District plans to confront issues of racism head on, according to two of the district’s top leaders.
School board President Suzanne McDonald and Superintendent Matt Smith said continued diversity education will be important in the future as the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd’s death continue.
“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been needlessly taken through acts of racism,” she said. “I can’t imagine the pain that all families involved are suffering.”
McDonald, the first black school board president in Belton ISD’s history, said she was saddened by Floyd’s death and other similar events.
“Together I join other leaders in expressing not only my hurt and frustration, but also my commitment to see change. I recognize there is no more influential venue to affect change than through true learning,” Smith said.
Protesters must do so peacefully, McDonald said.
“I understand and respect all of those who are protesting in a peaceful manner. I do not support violence of any kind and it breaks my heart to learn that we as a people are repaying violence with violence,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and I do not believe that all are racists whose sole intent is to kill our black and brown people.”
Smith, who is in his first year as Belton schools superintendent, said teaching diversity to students cannot be superficial.
“Going beyond celebrations of diversity or acknowledgement of our history, we must demonstrate a willingness to enter into the challenging conversations necessary to confront issues of racism, equity and inclusivity head-on for our students in Belton ISD,” he said. “I know, as an educational leader, I must do better.”
McDonald agreed with Smith.
“I believe that continued diversity education is a solid step towards ending future law enforcement involved deaths,” she said. “We are all God’s children and deserving of the same respect and protections that should be afforded every American.”
Belton ISD, Smith said, has a plan to tackle these issues through education.
“We will begin this work by actively listening and learning the stories and experiences of our students and families,” the superintendent said. “Over the next year we will partner with our community and create a strategic plan that values, supports, challenges and educates each and every student in an environment of love and support.”
More than 52 percent of Belton ISD students are white while 33.6 percent are Latino and 6.7 percent are black, according to the Texas Education Agency. Nearly half of Belton students are economically disadvantaged.
“Our students, my students, deserve the opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams for the future in a school system that helps them thrive, and I am committed to helping them get there,” Smith said. “We will listen. We will learn. And we will thrive as one Big Red Community.”