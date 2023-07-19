Who do the residents of Bikini Bottom turn to when their underwater home is threatened by the eruption of Mount Humongous, a nearby volcano?
Here’s a hint: He lives in a pineapple under the sea.
The SpongeBob Musical, an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated series, opens July 28 at Temple Civic Theatre and runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 6. Tickets and show times are available at CentralTexasTickets.com.
“This is one of the biggest, best family productions we’ve done,” said Natasha Tolleson, TCT’s artistic director. “It’s going to be like walking into Universal Studios. The set, the costumes, the wigs … it’s all going to be spectacular.”
The production will feature the music of Aerosmith, David Bowie, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, They Might Be Giants and Panic! At the Disco, among others. More than 50 local actors are involved in the show.
According to stageagent.com, the production is fun and family friendly, but it also is a “witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era. It does so in such a way that children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults can read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message.”
The story revolves around SpongeBob and his quirky circle of friends who call Bikini Bottom home. Caleb Rinehart stars as the show’s namesake, and other leading cast members include Hannah Prince as Sandy Cheeks, Martha Satterwhite as Gary, Cameron Caple as Patrick Star, Regina Corley as the mayor of Bikini Bottom, Ethan Matous as Squidward and Dan Becker as Eugene Krabs.
The show also features Lee Fisk, Courtland Snelling, JJ Uyechi, Thomas Painter, Abdallah Shuiab, Isabelle Smith, Hayley Hersey, Herbert Clardy, Kathy Owens and Daniel Clark.
Other involved are: Analisse Nicholson, Cleon Tolleson, Brian Joyce, Rachel Clark, Macy Fulton, Hayley Cavazos, Raquelle Cyphers, Ashley Ray, Debb Garcia, Vincent Taylor and Sarah Underwood.
Avis Miller, Sidney Deeters, Alita Gibson, Rosa-Jewell Fisher, Dylan Stephen, Tiana Ruiz, Abigail Cherizard and Bonnie Johnson round out the cast.
Several cast members will play more than one role.