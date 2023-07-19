Temple musical

The SpongeBob Musical, an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated series, opens July 28 at Temple Civic Theatre and runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 6. Tickets and show times are available at CentralTexasTickets.com.

 Courtesy | Temple Civic Theatre

Who do the residents of Bikini Bottom turn to when their underwater home is threatened by the eruption of Mount Humongous, a nearby volcano?