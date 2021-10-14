Maverick Karanasos, a Belton High sophomore, is invited into the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.
This biannual opportunity, which will feature just nine other student participants, will run from Monday to Thursday.
“I’m excited to gain new knowledge and meet new people,” Karanasos said in a news release. “This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and hopefully it will be an amazing experience. I’m going to be able to bring new knowledge to my community and school, so we can better understand how we can help students.”
The Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program is reserved for sophomores — like Karanasos — and juniors, who are members of the Military Child Education Coalition’s Student 2 Student Program.
“Students in this organization help welcome new classmates to the school, create a positive environment, support academic excellence and ease transitions,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “The students were selected based on their commitment to their S2S Program, their extracurricular activities, community involvement and leadership potential.”
Yvonne Cox, a Student 2 Student co-sponsor at Belton High, called Karanasos’ selection into the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program well deserved.
“I have nothing but excellent things to say about him,” she said. “Maverick really stood out as a leader last year. I’ve challenged him while he’s at the leadership program to work on ways to encourage and motivate other S2S students at BHS to take on more leadership roles in S2S and beyond. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m thrilled for him and our program.”
Students interested in participating in Belton High’s Student 2 Student Program can contact Cox by email at yvonne.cox@bisd.net.