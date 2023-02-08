A man suspected of drunken driving is now charged in the death of a motorist.
breaking
Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton athletes celebrate college commitments
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- Temple athletes set for college careers
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Bed Bath & Beyond to shutter Temple store
- Temple College construction to begin in spring
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- Motorist killed in North Temple crash
- Temple Police investigate fatal wreck; NW H K Dodgen Loop lane blocked
- More power outages as hundreds of downed tree limbs reported