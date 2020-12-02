A Gofundme account has been set up for a Temple family that lost its belongings during a house fire Monday night.
Eight members of the Lloyd family and their pets escaped the house fire at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in South Temple.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze at about 8:30 p.m. as heavy smoke emitted from the house. The fire was located in the attic of the home near the chimney and was brought under control 20 minutes later
“The Lloyd family was having a quiet night at home last night (11/30/2020) when the neighbor knocked on the door to tell them their house was on fire,” according to a Gofundme page set up for the family.
By Wednesday evening, about $500 had been raised with a goal of reaching $10,000. The account is at https://bit.ly/3obsQwO.
“Any help will help this family be able to find a home and get moved in and have a good Christmas and a great start to 2021,” the post said.
Santos Soto III, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said that while the fire did cause a lot of damage the home did not end up as a total loss.
“It is not a total loss but there is significant damage,” Soto said. “The fire did start close to the chimney … and right there in the living room, to get the fire extinguished, the majority of the ceiling was pulled out of that room. They will need to do some sheetrock work and some minor stuff to get that house back to being livable.”
Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was excess soot buildup in the chimney. Soto said families should have their chimneys cleaned at least once a year to prevent similar buildup.
Damage to the house included the removal of portions of the ceiling during firefighting efforts.
Soto said the American Red Cross helped the family find a secure place to temporarily stay.